Three Crewmembers Rescued From Barge After Tug Sinks off Rhode Island

Image courtesy USCG By The Maritime Executive 11-25-2020 09:48:07

On Wednesday morning, the U.S. Coast Guard rescued three crewmembers from a small barge after their tug sank off Point Judith, Rhode Island.

At about 0815 hours, watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England received a VHF mayday call from the tug Warhawk. The crew reported that their vessel was taking on water, and it had a barge in tow.

A Coast Guard Station Point Judith response boat crew launched to assist. A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod helicopter crew and the crew of the Coast Guard cutter Coho also launched to assist.

Images courtesy USCG

When the response boat arrived on scene, the tug was completely submerged and all three Warhawk crewmembers were on the barge. The boat crew rescued them and transported them back to the station. No injuries were reported.

Watchstanders have issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners about the potential hazard to navigation. The Coast Guard is working with the Warhawk's owner to salvage the tug and barge.