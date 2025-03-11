The U.S. Navy Wants a Subsea Crawler to Defeat Sea Mines

The U.S. Navy is interested in developing a remotely-operated robotic bottom crawler that can detect and disable sea mines and other threats on the seabed.

The service is seeking an unusual combination of exquisite attributes. The crawler must be lightweight (under 150 pounds) and must be able to swim on the surface autonomously for two nautical miles to reach offshore locations. It must be able to operate in water depths of up to 2,000 feet, and must be able to carry modular payloads of up to 100 pounds. In addition, it must be able to power itself - and any power-consuming attachments, like disruptors, short-range diagnostic sensors, and manipulators - for at least six hours at a time. One requirement is entirely unique to a mine clearance application: the device must meet specifications for low magnetic signature so that it can get to within three feet of influence-activated mines.

When submerged, the device would release a tethered float that would rise to the surface and enable a radio-frequency command link to operators on shore or in a nearby boat. Supervisory autonomy is desired but not a requirement.

"There is no commercial capability available" for an off-the-shelf solution, the Navy noted in a solicitation issued late last year.

Subsea crawlers have existed for years for research and cable-lay applications, but none have mine clearance capability. Commercially available base models include the Bayonet series by GreenSea IQ and the Geomar Viator, but these devices greatly exceed the weight limit specified by the solicitation, and lack the swimming self-deployment capability.

If successful, the crawler program may later become classified, the Navy said in its solicitation. Only U.S. firms can participate.