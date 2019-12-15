The Ocean Cleanup Teams Up with DNV GL

By The Maritime Executive 2019-12-15 18:02:03

The Ocean Cleanup brought its first plastic catch ashore last week in Vancouver Canada.

Boyan Slat, CEO and Founder, said the plastic will be made into sustainable products that will be sold to help fund the continuation of the cleanup operations, and he also highlighted that DNV GL will verify the plastic that is removed from the ocean.

Slat says the purpose of the first mission in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch was to confirm the concept of passive plastic collection by means of the natural forces of the ocean. This was achieved in October 2019, with a second iteration of the system successfully collecting plastic debris - from massive ghost nets down to microplastics one millimeter in size.

Currently, it is not compulsory for an independent, third party to verify that their material has been sourced from the ocean, and products labeled as “ocean plastic” may not be entirely sourced from the ocean. DNV GL has been developing a standard that allows the highest level of traceability possible and clarifies how ocean plastic is defined. It is anticipated that it will bring transparency to what could be a fast-growing market.

The Ocean Cleanup expects to launch its product in September 2020. Details of the product, pricing and quantity are expected to be announced at this time.

“We want to give its supporters the opportunity to get on board now and, through a 50 EUR/USD donation get first access to the first product ever made of our verified plastics from the Great Pacific Garbage Patch when it’s ready. This donation will already contribute to the removal of more ocean plastic,” says Slat.

“Welcoming the first catch of plastic on land is the moment we have been looking forward to for years. I believe we can use this trash to turn a problem into a solution by transforming this unique material into a beautiful product. As most people will never go to the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, through these products, we aim to give everyone the opportunity to take part in the cleanup,” Slat said.

The Ocean Cleanup has begun preparations for their next system, System 002, which will be a full-scale, fully operational system that has long-term durability and sustained plastic retention.