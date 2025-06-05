Thailand Works to Advert Disaster as Rickety Cargo Ship Sinks on Coral Reef



The authorities in Thailand are working to address the grounding and sinking of a rickety wooden cargo ship from Myanmar that has hit one of the country’s premier coral reefs. The vessel grounded and partially sunk damaging at least 75 meters (approximately 250 feet) of precious Blue and Deer Coral and has the potential to leak oil into the environment.

The wooden 100-tonne cargo ship named Ayar Linn sank on Sunday, June 1, after grounding on the reef in the Mu Ko Surin National Park in the Surin Islands of the Andaman Sea. Thai officials report it is one of the most famous diving and marine life viewing sites in the world. It is within the National Parks in Thailand.

The vessel stranded off Jak Bay in the northern parts of the province and then sank spilling its cargo onto the reef. It has 7,700 liters of diesel onboard.

Divers were sent to inspect the region and report a 75-meter trench of damage in the reef with the worst portions being between meters 45 and 75, where the vessel is now stuck. The coral under the vessel has been crushed and a line of coral, especially the tall species, was broken. In addition, the vessel spilled bags of cement as well as significant amounts of cardboard, rags, truck tires, hoses, and other debris that is littered on the reef.

The divers were initially attempting to seal the values on the fuel tanks. Efforts were also underway to pump the fuel from the partially submerged vessel. The Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation working with other agencies called for oil booms that could also be strung to contain any fuel leaks.

They said a full salvage mission can not be carried out at this time because it is monsoon season. The danger of strong waves and winds makes any salvage operation risky. They are working with the other authorities to develop an approach for managing the situation.

The Kuraburi Police Station is also collecting relevant evidence as well as checking the ship’s documents, and entry and exit from the country. They are planning to lodge a complaint against the owner of the vessel and seek compensation.

The authorities are also asking citizens and tourists to avoid approaching the area for safety and to allow the recovery operation to proceed.



