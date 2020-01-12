Ten Abandoned Seafarers Repatriated from Mozambique

Credit: ITF By The Maritime Executive 01-11-2020 06:44:38

The ITF has helped 10 Kenyan seafarers who had travelled to Pemba, Mozambique, in August 2019, to work on an E.U.-bound vessel, the Comoros-flagged MV Nina.

The seafarers were left stranded on the vessel, which had technical problems, for four months without contracts or adequate food. During that time, they begged for food and water from villagers in Pemba.

Their attempts to contact the Iranian owner of the vessel were met with intimidation and death threats.

They reported the matter to the Pemba Maritime Authority and ITF Africa. The vessel was subsequently inspected by Mozambican authorities and found not to be seaworthy. The seafarers, who reportedly used an unregistered recruitment agent, have now been repatriated.

ITF inspector Betty Makena said: “African seafarers face low wages, mistreatment from employers and lack of jobs. We call upon governments in the region to work with global unions to develop programs that support seafarers.”

