Teenager Falls to His Death Aboard Cruise Ship MSC Seashore

MSC Seashore at her delivery ceremony, 2021 (MSC)

A teenage passenger aboard the newly-built cruise ship MSC Seashore fell to his death in an apparent suicide last week, according to operator MSC Cruises.

At about 0730 in the morning last Wednesday, as the Seashore was on the return leg of a five-day Caribbean voyage, the young man sustained a fatal fall on the vessel's port side. An initial alarm on board announced a man-overboard situation, and following protocol, all passengers were asked to return to their staterooms and clear public spaces.

However, according to the Miami-Dade Police, the fatal fall occurred inboard of the rails. In a social media update, a passenger reported that the victim jumped from Deck 16, striking Deck 8 without reaching the water.

@austinhamawy Reply to @wendyadler853 Prayers go out to him and his family?? Ive been on over 25 cruises and never experienced this before. Sad to hear ##cruiseship ? Tell Me Why I'm Waiting - Timmies/Shiloh

The death was an apparent suicide, MSC said in a statement. The Miami-Dade Police believes that there is no reason to suspect foul play.

"All of us at MSC Cruises are heartbroken. The family remains in our thoughts and prayers," the firm said. "Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we will not be discussing any additional details."