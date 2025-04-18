Tar Balls Wash Ashore as Salvage Continues of MSC Baltic III

The Canadian Coast Guard confirmed that a few tar balls have been recovered in the area near where the MSC Baltic III containership stranded two months ago in Newfoundland. While testing is still ongoing, the Canadian Coast Guard told the local media that it is almost certain the oil came from the vessel but they do not believe there is a consistent leak from the fuel tanks.

The first of the tar balls, which alternately are being described as the size of a tennis or golf ball, was found during a routine search on April 11 of the nearby beach, and two more were found the following day. Media reports indicate a total of six or seven of the tar balls have now been recovered and they were sent to a lab for testing. The Coast Guard suspects they are heavy fuel possibly washed from the ship during some of the heavy weather in the bay where the ship grounded.

An ROV was used to survey the hull on April 13, and it also confirmed that there was no consistent fuel leak from the vessel. The salvage effort had previously reported multiple cracks in the hull and water in the engine room and holds of the containership. The Coast Guard also says that no oil has been seen in the water or elsewhere in the bay so far.

A subsequent survey of the vessel has lowered the estimate to approximately 1600 metric tons of heavy fuel and marine gas oil aboard the MSC Baltic III. The salvage company hired by the owners placed frac tanks on the deck of the vessel and in late March began an effort to pump the fuel from the vessel. However, it is a slow process due to the time required to heat and pump the fuel.

The current process calls for pumping the fuel into the temporary tanks on deck and when they are full they will be pumped into tanks on a barge alongside. Once filled, the tanks are too heavy to lift onto the barge. The Coast Guard explains this process is being used because the weather makes it difficult to keep a barge alongside the ship doe extended periods.

As of early April, the Coast Guard reported that 184 cubic meters of fuel had been pumped into the frac tanks. In an interview yesterday, April 17, with the local newspaper The Telegram, the Coast Guard said no fuel has been transferred off the vessel so far. The process continues to move slowly due to weather conditions in the area.

Initial salvage efforts in March removed from the vessel eight containers loaded with polymeric beads, which are considered dangerous goods. There were approximately 470 containers aboard when the vessel stranded on February 15. However, MSC reported approximately half were empties. The damage to the hull of the vessel makes it impossible at this time to consider refloating the ship.

The Canadian Coast Guard highlights that the country works under a “polluter pays” principle. The Coast Guard is overseeing the salvage effort which is being conducted by T&T Salvage hired by MSC. The vessel’s owners and its insurance will be responsible for all the costs of the salvage operation.