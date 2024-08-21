Tanker Reports Fire and Drifting in Third Houthi Strike on Delta Tankers



After failing in two previous attempts against Greece’s Delta Tankers, the Houthis struck a tanker operated by Delta early today in the Red Sea. The situation is still unfolding with a series of at least four attacks and reports of a fire and “material damage,” according to Greece’s Ministry of Shipping.

The Greek-flagged tanker Sounion (163,759 dwt) departed Iraq on August 12 and its AIS signal was showing in bound for Cape Town, South Africa. The ship was northbound in the Red Sea this morning on its way to Cyprus when it was approached by two small boats. One had three to five people and the other at least 10 people. Reports were that the vessel was hailed by the Houthis and that there was an exchange of small arms fire but that the small boats withdrew to a distance of about two nautical miles.

The tanker, which was approximately 77 nautical miles west of Hodeidah, Yemen, reported two hours later that it had been hit by two “projectiles.” It was unclear if the attack came from drones or missiles. Delta Tankers confirmed the vessel had sustained minor damage saying there were no injuries to the 25 crewmembers aboard. They crew was said to be assessing the situation and that the vessel would be able to continue under its own power.

Less than an hour later the vessel was struck again. This time the master reported the vessel had a fire onboard and had lost engine power. According to the UK Maritime Trade Operations the vessel is “drifting and not under command.”

At this time, it is unclear how significant the damage is to the vessel. UKMTO reports the authorities are investigating. The vessel said that there were still small boats in the area acting “suspiciously.”

Greece’s Minister of Shipping and Island Policy Christos Stylianides called the latest attack a “flagrant violation of rules of international law.”

The Houthis have not yet claimed responsibility, but in the past they said Delta Tankers was being targeted because the company had sent vessels to Israel. On August 9, the Liberia-flagged tanker Delta Blue (158,000 dwt) reported four unsuccessful attacks while it was in the Red Sea. Days later on August 13, the Delta Atlantica (161,762 dwt) another Liberian-flagged crude oil tanker also reported four attacks while it was in the Red Sea. Armed guards aboard were able to detonate a drone boat that was approaching the tanker.

Today’s attack on the Delta Tanker vessel was followed several hours later by another attack on an unidentified vessel in the Gulf of Aden. A ship underway 57 nautical miles south of Aden informed UKMTO that there had been two explosions in the water. Approximately an hour and a half later the vessel reported a third nearby explosion. The ship is continuing undamaged to its next port.

There overall has been a lull in the Houthi attacks against merchant shipping in July and August. US Central Command however continues to issue daily reports citing the number of drones or missiles destroyed. EUNAVFOR Aspides today issued a report highlighting that a French destroyer had escorted two containerships through the region without incident.

