Tanker Laden with Russian Oil Collides with Cargo Ship off Greece

The Greek authorities are confirming reports that a tanker laden with Russian oil collided with a cargo ship this morning, December 24, in the area of the Kafireas Strait, south of Karystos. The circumstances of the incident are unclear at this time, but the reports indicate the crews were not injured, and both ships sustained minor damage.

The identity of the tanker was not supplied, but reports stated it is loaded with a cargo of over 131,000 tons of crude coming from Novorossiysk, Russia. It seems to indicate a Suezmax size tanker which is common among the so-called shadow fleet. The registry of the vessel and the nationalities of the 26 crewmembers were not reported.

Greek authorities are saying the tanker was reporting that it was bound for the port of Castellón, Spain. Greece over the past few months has made efforts to disrupt ship-to-ship oil transfers that the tankers transporting Russian oil were carrying out in Greek waters. However, it has remained a hotspot for the shadow tanker fleet.

The cargo ship, which was involved in the incident, is reported to been sailing empty from Italy to Constanta, Romania. A crew of 22 was aboard.

The officials referenced “adverse weather conditions” saying that the two vessels were unable to anchor off Karystos due to conditions and had been directed to proceed to Piraeus. The Greek authorities it is believed will detain the vessels for an inspection and investigation into the circumstances of the collision.

The damage is believed to be minor and above the waterline on both vessels. There are no reports of an oil spill or other forms of pollution at this time.

Incidents involving the shadow fleet remain one of the main concerns of the international community. Earlier this month, Baltic nations and the UK announced a new program to inspect tankers transiting the region. They will ask to see documentation and proof of insurance, and tankers that fail to comply could be added to future sanctions. The EU and the UK each recently increased the number of sanctioned tankers in the latest effort to crack down on the Russian oil trade and enforce the G7 price cap on Russian crude.

