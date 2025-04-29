Tanker and Towboat Collide in "Challenging" Mississippi River Conditions

On Sunday night, a tanker collided with a towboat's tow on the Mississippi near New Orleans, sinking one barge and setting half a dozen adrift in the river.

At about 1630 hours Friday, the towboat Ginny Rose got under way from a fleeting area near St. Rose, Louisiana, headed downbound with a barge tow (based on AIS data provided by Pole Star). River conditions at the time were elevated and "challenging," according to the Coast Guard.

At about 1830, as Ginny Rose neared the Avondale Bend just off Harahan, she stopped and reversed course, heading back upstream along the left descending bank. She paused on the side of the channel opposite the Artco fleeting area, near mile marker 110, and stayed against the bank until about 2050 hours. She then turned out into the middle of the channel, where she collided with the upbound tanker Isla de Bioko at about 2100, AIS data shows. No injuries were reported.

After the collision, the Bioko continued upriver and anchored off South Kenner. Ginny Rose transited a short distance south and moored near Waggaman, not far from the former Avondale Shipyard site.

At about 2120 hours, Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report that the Isla de Bioko had collided with the Ginny Rose. One of Ginny Rose's barges sank, taking a cargo of the common fertilizer urea to the bottom. Six other barges went adrift, and local assist tugs began the work of rounding them up. Four were recovered, but two became fouled in the anchor chains of two merchant ships, Red Fin and Bulker Bee 30.

The Coast Guard temporarily closed the bend to traffic (at mile markers 108-111) while the Army Corps surveyed the bottom. The sunken barge was located, and it was at a river depth of 75 feet, deep enough that safe transits could resume. At about 1500 hours Monday, after the last two breakaway barges were removed, the Coast Guard reopened the river section to traffic (with restrictions).

The cause of the casualty is currently under investigation, and the Coast Guard is working with the owners on a salvage plan.

