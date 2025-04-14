Taiwan Prosecutes Chinese Captain for Damaging Undersea Cables



Prosecutors in Taiwan filed charges against a Chinese captain from the mainland alleging he deliberately instructed his crew to anchor above a key undersea communications cable. According to the Taiwan Tainan District Prosecutors Office, the captain was aware that he was in a restricted area and used the claw of his anchor to snag and damage the cable.

The captain who was only identified by the surname of Wong is reported to be facing a prison sentence of one to seven years and a fine of approximately $300,000 if convicted. Prosecutors said he denied the crime, refused to reveal the name of the vessel’s owner, and had “a bad attitude” after the crime.

The incident began in late February when the vessel which was alternately identifying itself as Hongtai 168 or Hongtai 58 and registered in Togo was observed loitering off the coast of Taiwan. Government officials from the island had earlier announced a new monitoring program for suspect vessels including a concentration on ships they believed were owned by the Chinese but under flags such as Togo.

After sitting offshore from February 22 to 25, the vessel was observed dropping anchor in a restricted zone approximately 5 nautical miles offshore and then sailing in a zigzag pattern. Chunghwa Telecom reported an interruption of service on one of its cables for communications and data that connects Taiwan and Penghu.

The Coast Guard said it had attempted to contact the vessel seven times telling it that it was in a restricted area and needed to move without reply. After the cable damage was reported, the Coast Guard intercepted the vessel and directed it to a port of investigation.

Prosecutors report the investigation has been concluded, and they determined the captain was “fully aware” of the position of the cable from the electronic charts on his ship. Further, he was aware it was a restricted zone that prohibited anchoring.

“With the intention of destroying the submarine cable, he instructed the crew to release the anchor… and drove the ship” over the cable, said the prosecutors. Initial reports in February had said it was possibly an accident.

There were eight Chinese crewmembers aboard the vessel and when questioned they said the ship was Hongtai 168 and that name was painted on the hull. However, the AIS signal was Hongtai 58. Coast Guard officials called the vessel a “makeshift ship,” but they believe it is backed by Chinese capital.

Prosecutors decided not to charge the other seven crewmembers saying there was insufficient suspicion of committing a crime. However, they are being detained and will be deported.

While this is the first time Taiwan has prosecuted a Chinese captain on charges of sabotage, the Navy and Coast Guard earlier this year announced a new effort to track suspicious vessels. This came after another cargo ship was accused of damaging a cable and numerous provocations by China. The Chinese Navy was recently observed practicing what analysts believe was for the invasion of Taiwan. Chinese officials have vowed to reunite the nationalist island with the communist government.

