Taiwan Navy Ship and Chinese Fishing Trawler Collide in Taiwan Strait



A Taiwanese warship collided shortly after midnight local time on March 27 with a Chinese fishing trawler. The Navy Fleet Command issued a statement saying that no one was injured but it is the latest incident as Taiwan remains on high alert to Chinese incursions.

The Navy confirmed that one of its Chung Ho class tank landing ships (8,800 displacement tons) had made contact with the Chinese vessel Minlianyu 61756. It happened in a position 45 nautical miles away from Taichung on the northwestern shore of Taiwan. The statement said the vessels were nine nautical miles outside “restricted waters.”

The Coast Guard was immediately dispatched to investigate the situation and collect evidence. The Navy reports that the damaged part of the ship did not affect navigation safety.

The vessel which the Navy referred to as a Zhonghe-class tank landing ship is mainly responsible for carrying, transporting, and unloading Marine personnel, equipment, supplies and supporting amphibious assault missions. It is 561 feet (171 meters) in length with a reported top speed of 20 knots. They are armed with a 40mm gun and a Phalanx rapid-fire gun. The Navy did not say what the vessel was doing when it hit the fishing trawler.

Chinese fishing boats have frequently encroached on areas Taiwan said are sovereign and restricted. Speculation in the media raised the question of whether the fishing boat was being used to spy on the Navy’s vessels and their movements.

A spokesperson from the PRC Defense Ministry said they needed further understanding of the incident to address questions. She however also dismissed the “malicious speculation” over the incident. A spokesperson from China’s state council condemned the “vile behavior” of Taiwan while saying they were investigating the incident.

Taiwan reported at the beginning of the year it was increasing its efforts to track suspect vessels that were loitering off Taiwan as well as Chinese-owned foreign-registered vessels. There have been a few incidents in the area in recent years involving fishing boats.

This year Taiwan however has accused smaller Chinese-owned cargo ships of damaging undersea cables. Earlier this month Taiwan also chased away a Chinese research vessel which was seen deploying instruments in a restricted area of the sea. Earlier this week Taiwan detained a Chinese fuel barge it referred to as a “three nos” meaning it did not have a name, home port, or registration documentation. The Navy has said it is using its systems to identify and track vessels and would work with the Coast Guard to stop and search suspect vessels.