Sweden Releases Shadow Tanker Detained on Suspicion of Oil Pollution



The Swedish Coast Guard released the detained shadow fleet product tanker Flora 1, saying the environmental violations related to an oil spill in the Swedish EEZ could not be proven. The Coast Guard remained critical of the lack of clarity around the ship’s flag but said there was no possibility of further investigation after it received confirmation of its registry.

Swedish prosecutors earlier had said they had filed charges against two of the crewmembers aboard a shadow fleet tanker related to the oil pollution incident. On Thursday, April 2, a monitoring plane had spotted an approximately eight-mile-long oil slick in the Swedish EEZ and identified the Flora 1 as the suspect in the case. The tanker was directed to anchor off Ystad, Sweden, and was boarded by the authorities for an investigation. The Swedish Coast Guard reported it had discovered “various uncertainties.”

Prosecutors explained, however, that they were limited by international treaties over what they could do regarding the oil spill because it was in the EEZ, not closer to Swedish territorial waters. However, they reported that two crewmembers have been questioned and were being charged on suspicion of violating the Act on Measures to Combat Pollution from Ships. They were not detained and were not arrested.

The Coast Guard received a search warrant, which it told local media would permit it to enter areas of the ship. Questions have been raised about the seaworthiness of the tanker, which was built in 2005, as well as the legitimacy of its flag registry. The product tanker has 24 crewmembers aboard, who, according to the Coast Guard, are of various Asian nationalities. Databases list the ship as owned by Chinese interests in Hong Kong.

On Saturday, April 4, Cameroon confirmed that the ship is registered in its maritime registry. The ship, however, had been displaying Sierra Leone as its registry, which raised the uncertainties. It was also noted that the ship had changed its identity three times in 2025, and its ownership was unclear. Further, since 2023, it has been listed as having reported registry in St. Kitts and Nevis, Gabon, Panama, Djibouti, Palau, Benin (false), and Sierra Leone, according to the data in Equasis.

With the flag clarified and unable to prove the environmental violations, the Coast Guard reported it no longer had a legal basis to detain the Flora 1. The ship got back underway, and as of late on Sunday, it was off Denmark, heading out of the Baltic. The tanker was outbound from Russia, declaring it was bound for Brazil, when the Swedish Coast Guard detained it for the investigation.

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"The suspicions do not lead to prosecution, but shipping should know that Swedish authorities are working together to maintain order at sea. We are acting to increase maritime safety and protect the environment. If there is a suspicious vessel, we intervene based on the prevailing conditions," said Daniel Stenling, deputy head of the Coast Guard's operational department.

Sweden, however, continues to detain two other ships linked to Russia under the authority of the Swedish Transport Agency. Both ships were cited for deficiencies during inspections and are required to correct the issues before they can sail. Prosecutors have also arrested the captains from each of the ships on charges that they presented false information to the police during the investigation. The flag registry of both ships is believed to be false. Sweden is requiring proof of flag registry and insurance before the ships will be permitted to sail.

