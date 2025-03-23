Svitzer's New Harbor Tug Design Displays Big Jump in Efficiency

Danish towage and marine services provider Svitzer is promising that its TRAnsverse tug design has the potential to become a game changer in harbor and terminal towage after trials by the inaugural vessel returned impressive results, even in extreme weather conditions.

The company has released a white paper on the functionalities of the new design after conducting live sea trials using the first TRAnsverse tug, Svitzer Taurus, that entered service at the Port of Amsterdam in October last year, the result of which was an average of 15 percent fuel efficiency gains.

As part of trials to determine that the new design is capable of performing towage jobs that standard ASD tugs of similar or larger sizes cannot do, an analysis of 200 jobs conducted by the 29-meter Taurus has also shown that the new design has significant fuel saving capabilities. Compared to the existing Svitzer fleet of tugs working alongside the Taurus in Amsterdam, the new design recorded an average fuel efficiency improvement of 15 percent.

The trials also showed that at speeds above 2-3 knots in dynamic modes, the TRAnsverse tug expands the operating envelope by around 50 percent compared to ASD tug designs. It can push and sidestep effectively in a full speed range up to 10 knots, has greater maneuverability and better usage of hydrodynamic forces during pulling and braking. The new design’s improved transition capability also means that the tug requires less power, time and fuel than other tugs.

The TRAnsverse tug design started in 2019 with the initial concept developed by Robert Allan. The company says that throughout the design process, the intention was to widen the operational envelope and challenge preconceptions about tug design.

Among the key elements of the TRAnsverse design is the towing staple, aimed at increasing stability in operation, improving its direct and indirect capabilities, and increasing maneuverability when connected to the ship - while also helping to avoid thruster-to-thruster interaction. Another element is the double-ended hull and propulsion. While the propulsion units are the well-known azimuth thrusters, the TRAnsverse provides higher slewing rates than the industry norm. Though currently powered by conventional diesel engines, plans are underway to integrate battery power.

In coming up with the design, Svitzer was responding to the fact that port congestion has become a major challenge in global shipping, causing delays, driving up costs, and creating ripple effects throughout supply chains. Vessels have become larger and larger, making it a daunting task getting them in and out of ports. While the towage industry has responded by building larger tugs, the company opted for a ‘smarter’ option.

“We believe that the TRAnsverse tug has the potential to become a game changer in harbor and terminal towage. It can address common port pain points, including severe challenges with port congestion, larger vessels, and more extreme weather conditions,” said Kasper Karlsen, Svitzer Chief Operating Officer.

Already, eight TRAnsverse tugs are in operation or on order, with Svitzer expecting more orders after gathering data on the tug’s ability to solve most of the daily jobs faster and better than standard tug designs.