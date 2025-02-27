Strike Against Tug Operator for UK's Royal Navy to Expand in March

Two of the UK’s labor unions are striking against tug operator Serco Marine which provides vital services to the Royal Navy at five bases across England and Scotland. The job actions and strikes began earlier this month and now a second union, Unite, reports that its members have also voted to start a series of actions in early March.

The strikes are unusual because Unite and the other union, Prospect, are not disputing their contracts or striking for higher wages. Both unions, however, are demanding that Serco consult with them as part of ongoing negotiations with the Royal Navy for a new service contract for Serco. The company is currently in talks with the UK’s Ministry of Defence about the renewal of its 10-year contract.

Serco took over as the service provider for the Royal Navy at its bases at Devonport, Portsmouth, Faslane, Great Harbour Greenock, and Kyle of Lochalsh after the Royal Maritime Auxiliary Service was privatized in 2008. Serco provides towage activities, bunkering and watering, tank cleaning, passenger services, trial work, munitions, and nuclear safety activities for the Royal Navy.

Both unions report that in the past their members were consulted during the contract negotiations. Unite highlights that it represents approximately 300 tugboat and marine services crews, which is about half of Serco Marine’s workforce. Many of the individuals transferred to Serco during the privatization with Unite reporting these people have between 20 and 45 years of experience.

Unite contends the new contract is valued at £1.2 billion, but it believes the Royal Navy is seeking to reduce the contract by £250 million, which Unite says is putting 100 jobs at risk. The unions believe their members can provide critical insights into the operations. Unite, however, alleges the cuts could include reducing the number of tugs handling nuclear submarines from six to four, which it says would be a violation of nuclear safety legislation.

Promise, which mainly provides services at Faslane, Portsmouth, and Devonport, began the strikes with a 24-hour stoppage on February 3. Since then, it has been taking actions short of a strike, which include adherence to work rules and a ban on overtime.

Unite plans to join the strike with tug masters, boatmasters, and bargemasters stopping work for 24 hours on March 6. The following day, March 7, technical managers, workshop managers, senior engineers, junior engineers, tank cleaners, and technicians will strike for 24 hours. Then on March 10, all shore grades, office, workshop and shore staff, mates, able seaman, fuel supervisors, barge operatives, and pilot boat crews will stop work for 24 hours. Unite is also banning overtime and will adhere to work rules starting on March 6. Unite also said further actions would be scheduled if the dispute is not resolved.

Seco told UK media that it has regular engagement with both of the unions and that it was disappointed by the decision to strike. They emphasized that this is currently no change in the services provided under the Royal Navy contract.

The Royal Navy and the Ministry of Defence told the media that it is an internal dispute between an employer and its unions. They contend that Royal Navy operations would not be impacted.



