Stranded MSC Baltic III Cannot be Safely Refloated Reports Coast Guard

Twelve days after the containership MSC Baltic III (33,767 dwt) lost power and was driven ashore in Canada during a winter storm, the Canadian Coast Guard reports the vessel cannot be safely refloated. Weather continues to hamper the efforts of the Coast Guard and a private salvage team with the latest update reporting they are focusing on the fuel and other possible contaminants aboard.

The vessel was abandoned on February 15 after it was driven onto the rocky shoreline of western Newfoundland. The Canadian Coast Guard organized a helicopter rescue for the crew.

Since the 679-foot (203-meter) vessel went ashore, winter storms have continued to impact the area. The Coast Guard says teams are frequently unable to get aboard the ship and the weather is hampering some of the water operations. They are monitoring the ship from shore and the air.

At the beginning of the week, they reported that divers have confirmed that there were significant breaches or holes in the hull below the waterline. The vessel has settled firmly to the seabed and so far, they have not found significant breaks about the waterline. However, pictures have shown some deformations in the hull and the possibility of a crack.

A crack appears to be forming to the right in the photo and deformations had previously been seen midship (Canadian Coast Guard February 24 photo)

“Given the vessel’s current condition, it cannot be safely refloated,” the Coast Guard writes in its updated issued late on February 27. “The initial focus will be on the removal of the fuel and cargo.”

Based on the urgency of the situation, the Coast Guard says it is looking at alternatives including repairing an old road and all-terrain vehicle trail that could be used to reach the remote location. They told The Telegram newspaper that the road would need upgrades to handle heavy equipment and tractor trailers. The Coast Guard is also looking at building an access point from shore to the bow of the vessel the newspaper reports.

The surveys have confirmed that there are approximately 1.7 million liters of heavy fuel oil and marine gas on board. While no pollution has been observed, there are concerns over a potential breach. One of the steps being explored is pumping the fuel to shore because it may not be possible to get a salvage vessel alongside.

MSC initially advised the Coast Guard that the vessel had approximately 470 containers aboard, over half of which were empty. The others are carrying items such as food, lumber, and paper supplies. In the latest updates, the Coast Guard said however eight containers with polymer beads (nurdles) have been marked as a priority for removal.

The Coast Guard says that there are materials aboard considered dangerous goods in shipping terms, such as the nurdles as well as flour and whiskey. Nothing aboard however is hazardous under normal conditions.

The biggest issue is the race against time to reduce the risks as the winter storms are likely to persist in the region and further batter the vessel.