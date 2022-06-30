Stockholm and CMB.Tech Plan Hydrogen Fueling at New Port

Stockholm Novik Port was completed in December 2020 (Ports of Stockholm)

In the latest effort to develop the infrastructure to support the use of hydrogen in the shipping industry, Ports of Stockholm and CMB.Tech have agreed to a strategic investment to make Stockholm Norvik Port Sweden’s most climate-smart and sustainable port. The Belgian company owned by the Saverys family is seeking to build a leadership position in offering hydrogen solutions for the shipping and transport sectors.

The investment in hydrogen will encompass port operations and will also expand service offerings to shipping companies and haulage firms, as well as other customers and collaboration partners. The goal is to have the first hydrogen-fueled terminal truck in operation at Stockholm Norvik Port in 2023.

“Hydrogen will play a crucial role in converting to fossil fuel-free transport, both on land and at sea. We are therefore extremely pleased to announce this partnership with CMB.TECH and this drive for hydrogen,” said Anna König Jerlmyr, Mayor of Stockholm. “This is entirely aligned with the ambitious environmental goals of Ports of Stockholm for operations to be fossil fuel-free by 2030.”

According to the companies, the hydrogen project is one stage in the development to use more climate-smart fuels for overland transport and shipping. The first phase will be focused on converting port vehicles to run on green hydrogen. The investment, however, also means the start of being able to offer customers and collaboration partners the possibility to convert to hydrogen, by building a hydrogen fueling station adjacent to the port.

“This is the first port in Sweden we have worked with, and we hope to be able to contribute with our knowledge and experience in converting from diesel to hydrogen,” said Alexander Saverys CEO of CMB.TECH. “Being able to enter into this partnership with Ports of Stockholm at the new freight port, Stockholm Norvik provides entirely new possibilities to further develop it as a climate-smart port.”

Built as a replacement to the container terminal at Frihamnen in central Stockholm, work on the Norvik port began in September 2016 and the first containership arrived at the port in May 2020. The new port includes both RoRo and container terminals. It provides deeper draughts, longer quays, and larger terminal areas with direct access to the region’s highways and railway. The port was declared fully open in December 2020 and is part of a long-term investment in the infrastructure designed to support growth in the greater Stockholm area.

