Stena Line Expands Use of Artificial Intelligence

By The Maritime Executive 2019-11-06 19:02:23

Stena Lines is expanding the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology to predict the most fuel-efficient way to operate a vessel after a successful pilot study reduced fuel consumption by two to three percent.

The ferry company has set a target to lower the fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by 2.5 percent annually. Fuel is one of the company's largest costs - around 20 percent of total costs.

In 2018, Stena Line started a pilot project onboard the Stena Scandinavica on the Gothenburg – Kiel route using AI technology to predict the most fuel-efficient way to operate a vessel. The software, named Stena Fuel Pilot, will be installed on five more Stena Line vessels during the autumn. The company aims to do a complete fleet wide roll-out on all 37 vessels in Europe during 2020.

Stena Lines Head of AI Lars Carlsson and Senior Master Jan Sjöström from Stena Scandinavica have been key players in the success of the project. “Planning a trip and handling a vessel in a safe and, at the same time, fuel efficient way is craftsmanship," says Sjöström. "Practice makes perfect, but when assisted by AI a captain or officer can improve how to optimize fuel quicker. In return, this contributes to a more sustainable journey.”

“This is a result of a successful collaboration between man, woman and machine; between people and technology; between a team of skilled software developers, data scientists and finally a committed captain and his crew on Stena Scandinavica,” says Jari Virtanen, Chief Transformation Officer at Stena Line. “Stena Line aims to become the worlds first cognitive ferry company; assisted by AI in all areas by 2021.”



