Spectrum of the Seas Debuts in China

By MarEx 2019-06-06 03:52:24

Spectrum of the Seas, Royal Caribbean International’s newest ship, made her debut in China on June 3. The first Quantum Ultra Class ship sailed into Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal in Shanghai after completing a 46-night Global Odyssey that spanned 17 cities.

In honor of Spectrum of the Seas arriving to her new home, the cruise line held a grand naming ceremony with Chinese celebrities and Royal Caribbean brand ambassadors, Xiaoming Huang and Angelababy, given the role of Godparents.

Spectrum of the Seas has a rating of 169,000grt, measures 347.1 meters (1,139 feet) in length and 41.4 meters (136 feet) in width. She has 18 decks with 2,137 cabins offering space for 4,246 passengers in double occupancy. Custom built for the Chinese market, she features the cruise line’s first private enclave for suite guests, new stateroom categories, new dining and entertainment experiences.

She has a two-level, 2,809-square-foot Ultimate Family Suite, accommodating up to 11 guests. The three-bedroom suite features a master bedroom and a bathroom that extends over the side of the ship, along with two additional suites for grandparents and other family members. Kids have their own kid-friendly space on the upper level, complete with an in-suite slide that will transport them to the living area below. The recreation room has surround-sound equipment for karaoke, movies or video games.

On the aft of the ship is Sky Pad, a virtual reality (VR), bungee trampoline experience, where guests can strap in, don a VR headset and be transported to another time and planet with three new games: Jump Rally, Sugar Leap and Bass Bouncer. The experience can be enjoyed without headsets, for those who prefer to look out over the ocean as they leap toward the sky.

The ship has 33 dining options including: Sichuan Red, a restaurant debuting on Spectrum of the Seas that features authentic cuisine from the Sichuan province of China; a traditional tea room and café parlor known as Leaf and Bean, Teppanyaki, offering authentic oriental flavors cooked in Japan’s traditional teppanyaki style; Splashaway Café, near the kids’ pool area; and the Noodle Bar. Introduced on the Quantum Ultra Class, the main dining room has been combined into one three-level dining room with 1,844 seats.

Spectrum of the Seas features digital room keys, automated stateroom controls and immersive AR games. The Royal Caribbean mobile app is also available for the first time for guests in China and supports both Mandarin and English.

Details

Dimension: 169,000 gt

Length overall: 347.1m

Moulded breadth: 41.4m

Number of decks: 18

Draught: 8.50m

Engine output: Wärtsilä 2x12V 2x 16V totally 67,200kW

Propulsion power: 41,000kW

Speed: 22, knots

Number of passengers: 4,284

Number of passenger cabins: 2,137

Number of outside cabins (including suites): 1,759

Number of inside cabins: 378

Crew: approximately 1,550

Number of theater seats: 1,281

Number of restaurants: 18

Number of bars/lounges: 12

Total weight of applied paint: approximately 300t

Total length of laid cables: 2,900km

Total length of laid pipes: 400km

Flag: Bahamas

Classification: DNVGL