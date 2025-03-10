Sounion Tanker Damaged by Houthis was Towed Through Suez Canal



The tanker Sounion which drew worldwide attention in August 2024 after it was damaged by the Houthis in multiple attacks off Yemen transited the Suez Canal today. The Canal Authority is reporting it was a carefully planned, complex operation to bring the heavily damaged vessel through the canal on its way to Greece.

Offloading of the 150,000 tons of crude aboard the tanker was completed in December 2024 after nearly a month-long operation managed by Ambrey and Mega Tugs. The tanker run by Greece’s Delta Tankers was northbound in the Red Sea when it was struck in August and disabled. After the crew abandoned the tanker, the Houthis went aboard and set off multiple explosions starting oil fires and destroying the bridge in addition to the previous flooding and damage to the engine room.

The Suez Canal Authority reports it oversaw the offloading operation after the vessel was towed into the port south of the canal. The Authority’s pollution control vessel Kasht 2 was positioned nearby during the offloading while the operation was monitored by teams in case of pollution.

Bridge and control systems were destroyed by the Houthis (SCA)

Planning for the transit took weeks according to Lieutenant General Osama Rabie, Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority. He highlights that the 274-meter (899-foot) tanker has no steering control and was a challenge as a large dead ship tow.

The tanker was being towed by the Aigaion Pelagos, a large anchor handler operated by Megatugs of Greece. The Suez Canal Authority assigned its largest tug, Baraka, along with the Mohamed Bashir, Suez 1, and Suez 2 to the transit. Tug Suez 2 was attached at the stern to act as a rudder to help guide the tanker.

The transit began Saturday, March 8, and took approximately 24 hours. They initially positioned the dead ship to enter the Suez Canal and then conducted the transit in stages. They paused in Great Bitter Lake while the southbound convoy passed. It continued in stages pausing for crew changes. In total 13 pilots were used to guide the Sounion.

The tow operation reached the northern terminus of the canal on March 10. The Aigaion Pelagos is holding north of the canal with the authority saying it has been told the tow is heading to Greece.

