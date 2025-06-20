Singapore Responds to Fire Aboard Tanker in Anchorage

[Brief] The Singapore Civil Defense Force is reporting teams from two of its stations responded to reports of a fire aboard a smaller tanker in the eastern anchorage of the port. The fire was quickly controlled with no reports of injuries.

According to the report the fire teams were alerted to the fire at 8:10 a.m. local time. A large-scale response was mounted with 40 marine firefighting specialists from the two stations and three SCDF marine rescue vessels. When they reached the unidentified tanker smoke was billowing out from an area in the deck house which was later identified as a storeroom.

The fireboats began a boundary cooling effort and fire teams boarded the vessel. The SCFD reports the teams were able to locate the seat of the fire and used a water jet to extinguish the blaze before it could spread to more areas of the vessel. The fire team was also using specialized equipment to ventilate the vessel.

The crew of the tanker has been accounted for and they were uninjured. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

