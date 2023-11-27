Singapore Gets its First Battery-Electric Cargo Boat

Yinson GreenTech, sister company of oil and gas FPSO operator Yinson Production, has launched its first all-electric cargo delivery boat for harbor operations in Singapore. The newly built Hydromover has swappable batteries, zero onboard emissions, and - according to Yinson - can reduce opex costs by up to 50 percent compared to a diesel-powered vessel.

The new vessel is Singapore's first all-electric cargo boat, and its launch is a milestone for achieving the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore's goal of electrifying the nation-state's harbor craft. Out of all of the proposals submitted to MPA for R&D grant funds, the Hydromover is the first project ready for commercial trials.

Five firms have signed LOIs to charter the new electric boat for service trials, including Lita Ocean, DM Sea Logistics, OPL Services, RW Marine Services and Tian San Shipping. Together these firms operate more than 150 vessels, according to Yinson, and converting or renewing their fleets with battery-electric options could bring substantial emissions reductions to Singapore's harbor.

"We are excited to have already received expressions of interest from across the region including Indonesia, where YGT has begun talks with interested parties to deploy the vessel for backwater transportation of goods and electrification of local fishing vessels," said YGT CEO Eirik Barclay.

Singapore has real ambitions to decarbonize its busy anchorages. Beginning in 2030, all new harbor craft operating in Singapore's port must be fully electric, or be capable of using B100 (straight) biofuel, or be compatible with net-zero fuels such as hydrogen. By 2050, Singapore wants all harbor craft to operate with net-zero emissions.

"The transition to a sustainable future will take time. We need to start now to achieve our 2050 net zero emissions targets," said Senior Minister of State for Transport Chee Hong Tat in March.