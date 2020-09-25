Singapore Calls for Proposals in Initiative to Decarbonize Port

Port of Singapore (file photo) By The Maritime Executive 09-24-2020 02:28:22

While much of the attention has been focused on the effort to reduce carbon emissions from large, ocean-going vessels, a number of ports have also been planning efforts to decarbonize port traffic. Singapore is the latest port to announce initiatives to support the reduction of emissions from crafts operating in its harbor.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and the Singapore Maritime Institute (SMI) are launching a new program designed to support the transition of Singapore’s harbor craft towards a low-carbon future. The two organizations jointly called for proposals from both the commercial industry as well as universities and research institutes that address the challenge of decarbonization in the harbor craft industry.

“Singapore is committed to investing in maritime decarbonization technologies. Through this call, we want to spur collaborative efforts to generate innovative ideas and facilitate cross-sharing of domain expertise in vessel electrification between industry and academia,” said Kenneth Lim, MPA’s Chief Technology Officer and Senior Director, Innovation, Technology, and Talent Development. “We look forward to co-creating solutions with our industry partners and institutes of higher learning to make our port more sustainable.”

Singapore’s Maritime GreenFuture Fund is allocating S$9 million (approximately US$6.5 million) to co-fund viable harbor decarbonization projects. The guideline for the proposals says that the projects should focus on two primary areas. One is the development of commercially-ready fully-electric harbor craft and the other is interoperable shore charging infrastructure for electric harbor crafts and other electric vessels operating in the Port of Singapore.

“Green supply chain is the future of shipping and for Singapore to maintain its hub status, innovation must enable the transformation of the shipping industry through co-creation. To accelerate our decarbonization efforts of the local harbor craft industry, we invite industry innovators to lead a consortium with our local researchers to deliver impact in our fight against climate change,” said Dr. Sanjay C. Kuttan, the SMI’s Executive Director.

The deadline for submissions is October 31, 2020. Additional information about the program can be found on the MPA’s website.



