Shortsea Operator Longship Drives Fleet Expansion with Newbuild Orders

Netherlands-based shortsea operator and logistics company Longship is advancing plans to build Europe’s most eco-friendly fleet. The company ordered a series of four vessels with an option for an additional four ships from Dutch shipbuilder Ship and Steelbuilding (SaS).

Longship has committed to an aggressive fleet expansion program this decade as it seeks a bigger market share in Europe’s inland shipping. The company reports the state-of-the-art newbuild vessels are in line with its plans of offering sustainable shipping solutions. The company currently lists a fleet of 21 ships with an average age of under 10 years.

Dubbed the Pmax Eco Trader series, the new 6,000 dwt vessels were developed by Groot Ship Design and will be built at SaS’s shipyard in Waterhuizen. Delivery is expected to commence in 2006. Longship highlighted the newbuilds have been designed for highly efficient fuel consumption and advanced eco-friendly technologies.

“The initiative represents a significant step towards greener maritime operations, reflecting Longship Group’s commitment to environmental responsibility and innovation in the shipping industry,” said the company in a statement.

Founded in 2009, the company has been battling for a bigger market in the European shortsea trade specifically in the 4,000 to 11,000 dwt segment. Longship has committed that its second decade in operation will be characterized by steady fleet modernization with a clear commitment to sustainability and green shipping focusing on low-emission propulsion systems.

In July, Longship made its debut in the Nordic Bond market where it raised €40 million ($44.2 million) through a three-year senior secured bond issue, proceeds of which will be utilized in the fleet expansion program.

The bond issuance came after the company had taken delivery of the Longera that was built at the Atlas Shipyard. The vessel is the first of a series of four 8,600 dwt newbuilds which feature a hull design and diesel-electric propulsion system that delivers an ultra-low fuel consumption. Longship has also launched three other newbuilds with delivery slated for the fourth quarter of this year.

Longship is pursuing sustainability at a time when the European Union has identified shortsea shipping as strategic in reaching its transport goals of reducing 60 percent of greenhouse gas emissions generated by transport by 2050.

Eurostat data shows that Rotterdam remained the largest EU port for short-sea shipping, handling a total of 194 million tons of goods in 2022 followed by Antwerp-Bruges which handled 127 million tons, and Trieste with 50 million tons.

