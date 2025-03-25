Shipping Company Blames “Captain’s Carelessness” as LPG Carrier Strands



Residents in the area around Pattaya City, Thailand panicked when they saw a gas tanker stranded on the shoreline at daybreak. There were rumors that the vessel was releasing gas, but it was quickly stopped by the authorities which announced the vessel’s tanks were empty and there was no immediate danger.

According to media reports, the captain of the LPG carrier NP Bangpakong (3,996 dwt) told the authorities he had served the vessel in an attempt to avoid a fishing boat. The shipping company SC Group Holding later issued a statement confirming the vessel grounded at approximately 0225 on March 25. It was traveling between two ports in Thailand when it stranded in the south of the country in an area known as the Eastern Gulf Coast.

The vessel was built in 1991 and has been operating in Thailand since 2013. It is 100 meters (328 feet in length).

The shipping company reported that it has dispatched engineers to inspect the vessel and a tug to aid in its refloating. At the same time, it issued a statement saying the grounding was “due to the employee’s negligence in his duties.” The company said it accepted responsibility for the incident and promised to implement stricter “preventive measures.”

Officials report that the first survey showed possible damage to the ballast tanks. They said it is a double-hull vessel which prevented damage to the tanks.

