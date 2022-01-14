Shell Signs Contract for Green Hydrogen Plant in Rotterdam

Shell awarded a contract for a hydrogen plant to be built in Rotterdam (Port of Rotterdam)

Shell is proceeding with plans toward the development of one of the world’s largest green hydrogen facilities to be located at the Port of Rotterdam. The plan is to locate the plant with connections to Shell’s existing fuel operations in Rotterdam and pending financial investment decision it could begin to supply the alternative fuel to the shipping industry and industrial users in just two years.

Shell entered into a contract with thyssenkrupp Uhde Chlorine Engineers for the large-scale project known as Hydrogen Holland I in the Port of Rotterdam. Under the contract, thyssenkrupp Uhde Chlorine Engineers will engineer, procure, and fabricate a 200 MW electrolysis plant based on their large-scale 20 MW alkaline water electrolysis module.

The center of the Hydrogen Holland I project will be a hall, covering nearly five acres, the size the companies note of three European football fields. Green hydrogen will be produced for industry and the transport sector, with electricity coming from offshore wind farm Hollandse Kust. The hydrogen can be transported through a pipeline with a length of about 25 miles that will run from the plant to Shell’s Energy and Chemicals Park Rotterdam.

As part of the project, the companies are also committing to the use of reusable construction materials wherever possible. Solar panels will also be incorporated in the outside walls of the plant to make the plant net-zero in its development and operation.

Shell’s final investment decision to build the Holland Hydrogen I is expected in 2022 with thyssenkrupp anticipating that the first construction work for the electrolyzes will likely begin in spring 2022. The intended start of production will be in 2024.

