Shanghai Waigaoqiao Plans to Build China's Largest Cruise Ship

The massive Shanghai Waigaoqiao shipyard (file image)

CSSC's Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding is planning to build a giant new cruise ship - the biggest ever built in China, according to class society RINA.

At 341 meters in length and 140,000 GT, the new vessel will have enough room for 6,500 passengers and crew. Its dimensions are slightly larger than the two cruise ships that the yard currently is building for Carnival under a joint venture partnership with Fincantieri. The previously-ordered 133,500 GT vessels are based on Carnival's Vista class, and assembly of the first hull began in November 2020. When completed in 2023, it will be the first cruise ship built in China - but RINA's announcement suggests that it will not be the last.

"The Chinese cruise ship industry is expanding rapidly, and the new vessel is being designed to respond to that growth as well as Chinese tastes," said Wang Qi, the chairman of Shanghai Waigaoqiao. "China’s burgeoning economy is providing increased demand for leisure activities encouraged by the Chinese government, while its large geographic area and population promise sustained demand and no shortage of potential routes."

The vessel will be designed with an eye to reduced environmental impact, and will be fitted out with provisions for high voltage shore power. It will also be built to RINA's "Biosafe Ship" notation for COVID-19 prevention.

“The Chinese shipbuilding industry has been the number one in the world for some time. But this has historically been focused on merchant and cargo vessels. We are very pleased to be working closely with SWS in building China’s largest ever passenger ship," said Mario Moretti, the Asia marine senior director for RINA.

The name of the buyer for the new vessel was not disclosed. Delivery is slated for 2025.