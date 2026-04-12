Separatists Attack Pakistan's Coast Guard, Killing Three

Separatist violence has been a serious problem in Pakistan's Balochistan region for years, punctuated by regular attacks on security forces and Chinese construction contractors, but it has rarely if ever extended into the maritime domain. That changed Sunday, when insurgents attacked a patrol boat and killed three Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) members near the Iranian maritime boundary.

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) - a US-designated terrorist group - has claimed responsibility for the deadly attack, saying that the strike at sea "marks a new development" in its operations.

An investigation into the circumstances of the attack is under way. Meanwhile, local security forces have increased their monitoring and patrol efforts, according to the authorities.

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BLA attacks on shoreside targets have been increasing in number and severity in recent months. Chinese contractors for the $65 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) program have been actively building road, rail, bridge and port projects in the Balochistan region for years - creating friction with ethnic Balochis, who believe their region will be exploited by China and their own interests overriden. Chinese personnel and the Pakistani troops who guard them have come under attack repeatedly over the years, and the pattern is intensifying.

The poor security situation has led to friction between Beijing and Islamabad, as China wants better protection for its employees and investments. Pakistan recently stood up a special-purpose security unit dedicated to suppressing Balochi attacks in the region, hoping to reassure Chinese interests.