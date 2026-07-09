Sempra’s West Coast Mexican LNG Terminal Ships First Cargo

The Energia Costa Azul (ECA) LNG project, which is being commissioned on Mexico’s West Coast, marked a key milestone with the first shipment of LNG. The project, which is still completing its ramp-up phase, will become a key competitor for the Asian and Pacific basin market due to its strategic location.

The project is jointly owned by Sempra Infrastructure, which is also the operator, along with TotalEnergies (16.6 percent). It has offtake agreements with TotalEnergies (1.7 mtpa) and Japan’s Mitsui (0.8 mtpa).

The companies highlight that its strategic position in Baja California means it has the shortest maritime routes to key Asian and Pacific markets. It is Mexico’s first West Coast LNG export site, with its only main competitor being the export terminals in Canada. It offers the advantage to customers of not having to transit the Panama Canal, which could be especially meaningful as the Canal begins to impose draft restrictions based on its water levels and an anticipated drought. In 2023-2024, when the Panama Canal last imposed restrictions, some of the gas carriers coming from the Gulf Coast were forced to divert around South America.

The companies highlight that it was the only LNG facility to receive a positive FID in 2020, with construction running from 2021 to 2025. The project has been undergoing final inspections and testing, with Kpler reporting that feed gas deliveries ramped up in June. Kpler also reports that the project began receiving gas in May under its long-term transport agreement with the Rosarito pipeline.

ECA LNG Phase 1 consists of a single-train liquefaction facility with a nameplate LNG capacity of 3.25 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa). A second, larger phase is also under development.

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The first vessel, Pacific Success (88,625 dwt) loaded for TotalEngeries, which will be the sole offtaker during the ramp-up phase. Sempra reports the project is expected to reach substantial completion in the summer of 2026. The company points out that it is a critical element of its dual-coast LNG portfolio with other projects along the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Mexico’s only other LNG export terminal is located in Tamaulipas on its Gulf Coast.

