Second U.S. Navy Case of COVID-19 at NSA Naples

file photo By The Maritime Executive 03-16-2020 07:23:22

A second U.S. Navy Sailor stationed at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, Capodichino, Italy, has tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), following a test performed by local Italian health officials.

The test sample has been sent to Rome for confirmatory lab testing. The member shared a common workspace with the first Sailor at NSA Naples who initially tested positive on March 6, 2020.

The person has been confined to their residence since March 6. All close contacts have been identified, notified, and are in self-isolation at their residences. Many of these had already been identified through the first Sailor’s contact investigation.

The person is in good condition and receiving medical care in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and host nation guidelines.

On March 13, a Sailor from Naval Base San Diego tested presumptive positive, marking the first positive case for a Sailor in California. Also on March 13, a Sailor assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) tested presumptive positive, marking the first case for a Sailor aboard a Navy ship.