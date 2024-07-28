Second Tanker Sinks in Manila Bay as First Spill Spreads

A second tanker has gone down off the coast of the Bataan Peninsula, threatening even more pollution in the Manila Bay area.

According to the Philippine Coast Guard, the tanker Jason Bradley sank off the municipality of Mariveles - at the bay's entrance - on the evening of July 27. The PCG deployed three vessels to the scene to monitor for pollution, and they found an oil slick on the water. The tanker was in ballast, according to the PCG, reducing the potential for pollution.

The PCG said that the Jason Bradley's owner is arranging for a salvor and that a full response will begin in 1-2 weeks. An accelerated video from the scene shows that the tanker sank on an even keel in shallow water, and that its mast remained above the surface.

No injuries were reported, and the PCG did not speculate on the cause of the casualty.

The new casualty adds more work for salvors in Manila Bay. The Terra Nova, which went down in rough weather from Typhoon Gaemi on July 25, is still leaking its cargo of fuel oil into the water near Limay. The vessel has an estimated 370,000 gallons of petroleum on board.

Initially, the PCG said that only the vessel's own fuel was leaking, but on Sunday the agency confirmed that nine valves connected to the cargo tanks were releasing industrial fuel oil. Salvage divers are working to close up all locations where the fuel could leak into the water, and have applied two layers of sealant as of Sunday. Pollution abatement efforts to remove the Terra Nova's cargo and fuel have not yet begun and may be delayed.

Aerial photos from the scene show a thick layer of oil floating on the surface, and a slick has arrived at the town of Hagonoy, on the north end of Manila Bay.

NGO Greenpeace Philippines has asked the government to take decisive action to control the spill, and to charge the costs of cleanup and environmental damage back to the cargo owner.

Separately, the Philippine Coast Guard honored the crew of the cutter BRP Melchora Aquino for their "exemplary" actions in rescuing 10 survivors from the Terra Nova in severe conditions last week.