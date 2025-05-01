SECNAV Visits Korean Shipyards During Indo-Pacific Tour



Just over a month after becoming the new Secretary of the Navy, John Phelan visited two of South Korea’s large shipbuilders as part of his tour through the Indo-Pacific region. The shipyards are anxious to build their ties with the U.S. Navy which Phelan was quick to point out would be part of the efforts on countering the Chinese and restoring America’s maritime dominance.

“Working with leading shipyards like Hanwha Ocean Shipbuilding and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries is essential to ensuring deployed U.S. ships and systems remain fully operational in the Indo-Pacific,” said Secretary Phelan. “Leveraging the expertise of these highly capable shipyards enables timely maintenance and repairs for our vessels to operate at peak performance. This level of large-scale repair and maintenance capability strengthens our combat readiness, sustains forward deployed operational presence, and reinforces regional stability.”

The official statements focused on the Korean yard’s expertise in vessel maintenance, repair, and overhaul which it said is crucial to enhancing naval operational capabilities. The yards however also highlighted their shipbuilding capabilities anxious to expand their naval work.

Hanwha Ocean was the first Korean yard to win maintenance contracts servicing two USN support vessels. It has completed an extended job for the dry cargo ship USNS Wally Schirra and is currently working on the replenishment oiler USNS Yukon. During his tour of the yard, Phelan was shown the progress and visited the Yukon.

The company also emphasized its experience in shipbuilding and its recent acquisition of the Philly Shipyard saying it stands ready to support America’s shipbuilding efforts. Hanwha Group Vice Chairman Dong Kwan Kim is reported to have discussed the goal of deeper cooperation in naval shipbuilding between Korea and the U.S.

At HD Hyundai, the yard highlighted its construction of Aegis class destroyers (HD Hyundai)

Earlier at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Phelan was shown the ROKS Jeongjo, an Aegis class destroyer built by Hyundai and delivered to the Korean Navy in 2024. The vessel is currently undergoing a routine inspection which gave the yard the chance to highlight its experience saying it is the only Korean yard ready to build advanced destroyers.

“Based on HD Hyundai’s technological edge and shipbuilding capacity, we are committed to contributing to the revival of America’s shipbuilding industry,” said HD Hyundai Executive Vice Chairman Chung Ku-sun. He joined Phelan in signing the yard’s guest book and wrote, “Let’s work together to rebuild America’s shipbuilding base.”

HD Hyundai was certified in 2024 for the USN vessel maintenance program and is reported to be planning to bid for contracts this year. It was also highlighted that the company recently completed an agreement with Hunting Ingalls Industries in the U.S. to explore collaboration opportunities both for defense and commercial shipbuilding.

During the visit, Phelan also met with South Korean government officials where he stressed the long relationship between the two countries. He said the relationship fosters innovation, enhances national defense, and drives economic prosperity.

South Korea’s shipbuilders continue to be encouraged by Donald Trump’s comments about the need to rebuild the U.S. fleet and the opportunities to work together. Korean media reports Samsung Heavy Industries and K Shipbuilding are also looking to register for the USN maintenance programs. A year ago, then Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro in February 2024 visited South Korea's shipyards calling for efforts to work together.

Phelan arrived in South Korea after a similar visit to Japan where he also toured major shipyards and met with officials. Reports said he suggested building commercial ships with Japanese support that would also be suitable for military use in an emergency. He was reported to be planning to discuss dual-use shipbuilding with Japan’s Defense Minister Gen Nakatani.

