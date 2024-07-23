Seaways Suezmax Tanker Uses Drones and Seamanship to Rescue Castaways

A story of skilled seamanship being aided with modern technology is being recounted by tanker company International Seaways and manager Anglo Eastern. Drones played a key part in the rescue operation along with navigational skills to save 30 individuals stranded in the Mediterranean.

The Suezmax tanker Seaways Sabine (158,500 dwt) and 899 feet (274 meters) long was sailing to Egypt on July 16 when it was contacted by the U.S. warship USS Bulkeley and the Joint Rescue Coordination Center in Cairo. They were informed that a raft had been spotted approximately three to four miles away from the crude oil tanker. They were told that there were approximately 20 people in need of assistance.

The crew of the tanker reports that they were experiencing adverse weather and poor visibility so they resorted to a drone to help search for the raft, likely part of the continuing onslaught of migrants attempting to cross the Mediterranean. Using the drone, the tanker crew was able to locate the raft.

The next challenge was getting the massive tanker close to the raft, especially in the poor weather conditions. Recounting their tale, Anglo Eastern reports, “The crew employed an innovative strategy to calm the waters, ensuring a safer approach. They passed several lines and ropes to secure the life raft to the ship.”

To overcome the challenge of getting the individuals aboard the tanker the crew rigged a personnel transfer basket and used a crane. As is typical in these situations, many of the individuals were in poor physical condition suffering from dehydration, sunburns, and open wounds.

The crew of the tanker was able to transfer the individuals from the raft and instead of the original estimate of 20, the final count was 31. The crew provided immediate medical aid, food, and clothing, and medics from the USS Bulkeley assisted.

The JRCC in Cairo and Athens along with the USS Bulkeley coordinated to arrange for the medical evacuation of a few critical patients. One of the individuals however succumbed to injuries.

The remainder of the individuals stayed with the tanker for two days. They were transferred to the Egyptian Navy vessel Alal Main 115 on July 18.

International Seaways and Anglo Eastern thanked everyone and appreciated the assistance of the warship and the JRCCs. In turn, the USS Bulkeley commended the actions of the crew of the Seaways Sabine and its skill and creativity in organizing a challenging rescue.

