Another Arms Shipment for the Houthis Intercepted by Opposition Faction

Factions opposing the Houthis have made yet another significant interception of Iranian-sourced arms destined for the Houthi militants. This time it happened off the southern coast of Yemen and further pressures the militants and their efforts.

The latest seizure follows two major interceptions of arms made by National Resistance Forces off the western coast in the Red Sea in May, and an interception of a mixed 750-ton cargo of arms, ammunition, missiles, and components made by the NRF in July, with all the material of Iranian origin. In Aden, two major seizures of arms and related machinery, all of Chinese manufacture, were made from containers searched in the Aden Free Port Zone on August 2 and in September. Chinese container hoists, to replace cranes destroyed in the port of Hodeidah by Israeli attacks, were intercepted in Lahj in August by Security Belt forces, and the same force made a major arms seizure later that month further to the East in Abyan.

The most recent seizure occurred a few days ago off Al Bahiyah, west of Aden, in Lahj Province. The interception was made by a group calling itself the Giants Brigade, a UAE-sponsored force loyal to the Southern Transition Council. The material being smuggled consisted of components for the manufacture and control of drones, and was aboard a small local dhow crewed by three fishermen. Given the small size of the fishing dhow, the material will likely have been cross-decked from a mother ship operating off the coast in the immediate area, an IRGC Qods Force smuggling technique that is now well understood.

Among the equipment seized, according to a social media posting by the Southern Giants Brigades, were “high-resolution cameras designated for drones for reconnaissance and day-and-night aerial photography, wireless communication devices, remote control tools, electronic chips, GPS trackers, GPS system cards, electronic flight controllers, integrated navigation systems for drones, high-capacity power batteries, precision electrical converters, electronic components, mechanical parts, and carbon fiber materials used in the operation, guidance, and manufacturing systems of unmanned aviation.”

The occurrence of so many interceptions in recent months, not made by the same Yemeni forces and using different routes and smuggling techniques, suggests that these successes are not the product of chance. If the smuggling is being coordinated by the IRGC Qods Force Unit 190, then a breach of security, either at the Iranian or the Houthi end of the communications chain, could account for multiple interceptions in different places. Iran and the Houthis are nervously absorbed at present by worries over internal security. Both are arresting and taking punitive action against suspects, action which generally is counter-productive because those arrested are invariably innocent.

Given the continuing threat posed by the Houthis, in the form of drones and missile attacks, Israel will be improving its intelligence collection capability against what was a low-priority target, but one that has now been elevated in importance. This collection capability will take time to mature, but once in place, it can be expected to be highly effective, given the experience, technical capabilities, and linguistic advantages Israel enjoys when collecting against regional targets.

The well-informed Basha Report news outlet notes the launch of the latest Israeli intelligence collection satellite, Ofek-19, in September, which should by now have settled into its regular orbit. The previous low-earth orbit satellite, Ofek-16, launched in July 2020, is known to be able to transmit imagery of a given point during six windows every hour. Ofek-19 is likely to have an even better capability. The report notes, "While operational details remain undisclosed, the satellite’s capabilities suggest that it plays a significant role in tracking Houthi military infrastructure and movements across northern Yemen and the Red Sea corridor."