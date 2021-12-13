Search for Carnival Miracle's Man-Overboard Called Off

File image courtesy Carnival

[Brief] The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for a woman who fell overboard from the cruise ship Carnival Miracle off Mexico on Saturday.

At about 0300 hours on Saturday morning, as Carnival Miracle was sailing off the coast of Ensenada, a female passenger in her 20s went over the side from her cabin's balcony. The incident was picked up by a security camera, and the crew stopped the vessel to launch a lifeboat.

The vessel assisted in the search alongside U.S. Coast Guard and Mexican Navy crews. The search command eventually released Carnival Miracle to continue her commercial voyage.

"Our thoughts are with the guest and her family, and our Care Team is providing support," said Carnival in a statement.

The vessel returned to Long Beach, California on Sunday as scheduled. Coast Guard and Mexican Navy crews continued a surface and aerial search for the victim for more than 30 hours - including an overnight effort by the cutter USCGC Forrest Rednour - before calling off the effort.