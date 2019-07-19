Search Ends for Sailor Lost Overboard from Carrier USS Lincoln

USS Lincoln under way (USN file image)

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-19 23:46:44

The U.S. Navy, the Pakistani Navy and the Spanish Navy conducted an unsuccessful search for an American sailor who went overboard from the carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea.

The sailor was listed as Duty Status Whereabouts Unknown after a reported man overboard incident onboard the USS Lincoln on July 17, and the Navy immediately launched a search.

The cruiser USS Leyte Gulf, the Lincoln, Patrol Squadron (VP) 10, Patrol Squadron (VP) 40, the Spanish Álvaro de Bazán-class frigate Méndez Núñez and Pakistan Navy Ship PSN Aslat participated in the search and rescue operations. The search was called off on July 19.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and shipmates of our lost sailor,” said U.S. 5th Fleet commander Vice Adm. Jim Malloy. “During this tragic time, I want to thank the . . . Méndez Núñez for their assistance in the search operations, and all the sailors involved in the search for their valiant efforts to find our shipmate.

The sailor's next of kin have been notified, and the individual's name is being held in accordance with U.S. Navy policy. The victim was assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5 aboard the Lincoln.