Search Continues for Two Fishermen Missing in Product Tanker Collision

By The Maritime Executive 01-16-2020 01:26:00

The search continues for two missing crewmembers of the fishing vessel that collided with a product tanker in the Galveston Bay Entrance Channel on Tuesday, and pollution abatement and salvage efforts have begun under the supervision of a unified command.

At 1535 hours Tuesday, Vessel Traffic Service Houston-Galveston was notified of four people in the water after a collision between the 80-foot fishing boat Pappy's Pride and the 600-foot chemical tanker Bow Fortune near the Galveston jetties, located within the Galveston Bay Entrance Channel.

Sector Houston-Galveston issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched two Station Galveston response boat crews to the scene. Two of the fishing vessel's crewmembers were pulled from the water by the crew of a good Samaritan vessel and a response boat crew. One of the two rescuees died at the hospital and one survived, according to the Galveston Beach Patrol. The remaining two fishermen are missing.

While the search continues, a containment boom has been placed around the capsized fishing vessel, and teams are conducting shoreline assessments to determine the spill's impact. Oily sheens have been reported near the wreck. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the maximum potential amount of the release is 14,000 gallons of diesel fuel.

The unified command has tapped the Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund to hire a local recovery organization to conduct pollution abatement and to lighter off the vessel's remaining fuel. Salvage of the Pappy's Pride will be contracted through the vessel's insurance underwriters.

The Bow Fortune is currently moored in Galveston, and her crew is safe and accounted for. Her hull integrity is intact and there is no pollution stemming from the ship, operator Odfjell said.