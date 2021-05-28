Container Feeder Capsizes at the Pier at Port of Castellón

Nazmiye Ana capsized during cargo opreations (Port of Castellon)

A feeder vessel transporting containers along the coast of Spain capsized in the port of Castellón, Spain. Three crew members were injured and a search is ongoing for two people that remain missing. The port has been closed for the search and rescue operation.

The Nazmiye Ana, a Panama-flagged 2,085 dwt containership, was conducting cargo operations at the Centenario dock when the vessel lost stability and capsized. The local fire department reported that it was notified of the accident at 8:50 p.m. this evening. It is believed that possible 10 people were thrown into the harbor, including both crew from the ship and dockworkers handling the containers.

The fire department said that it mobilized its water rescue units and five dive teams have been sent into the harbor. Port police, harbor tugboats, maritime rescue teams, and the Red Cross are all assisting.

Reports indicated that one individual, a 46-year-old man, was recovered and rushed to the emergency room in critical condition. A second individual, male age 31, was also taken to the hospital in stable condition. A third individual was treated at the scene of the accident and did not require hospitalization. It is unclear if others from the ship and dockworkers were recovered or uninjured in the accident.

Continúan las labores de búsqueda de los dos desaparecidos. pic.twitter.com/ls0PQtiyYD — PortCastelló (@portcastello) May 28, 2021

The ongoing rescue operation is searching for a stevedore who was working on the cargo and a member of the crew from the ship. Rescue crews said they will continue to search overnight and into the morning.

Early reports are uncertain if the vessel capsized due to the cargo operations or if the ship lost stability due to an imbalance of its containers.

Salvamento Maritimo reports that it has deployed anti-pollution barriers around the ship to contain a fuel spill. The Castellón Port Authority has activated its emergency plan.

Built in 1986, the Nazmiye Ann is reportedly owned by Sinop Shipping Corp. of Turkey. The vessel was 260 feet in length. It had sailed from Barcelona to Castellón.