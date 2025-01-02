Seafarer Lost Overboard in the Philippines from Rio Tinto Bulker

A seafarer working aboard a bulker that was bound for Australia is missing overboard from his ship. Mining giant Rio Tinto confirmed the reports before its vessel the RTM Zheng He (205,400 dwt) arrived in Australia. The company issued a statement detailing the efforts while reporting its thoughts were with the family, friends, and colleagues.

The Philippine Coast Guard received a report of a missing seafarer on December 26 from the Singapore-registered bulker which is managed for Rio Tinto by Anglo Eastern. The vessel departed China on December 18 and is due to arrive in Dampier, Australia later this week.

The master of the bulker told the Philippine Coast Guard that a deck fitter named Gel Aguavia had last been seen on December 26 on the port side of the ship. He was reported wearing a dark blue reflectorized suit.

The Coast Guard deployed BRP Capones to conduct the SAR operation while also broadcasting a general alert. Two other bulkers in the vicinity, HL Hope and Federal Sutton, also joined in the search

“Our thoughts are with Gel's family, friends, and colleagues, and we stand with everyone affected by this distressing situation. We are focused on offering all possible support during this difficult time,” Rio Tinto said today confirming the incident. “We would like to thank everyone involved in the search for their tireless efforts.”

The company reports it is cooperating fully with relevant authorities and the ship’s manager on investigations into the incident. It is also conducting its own investigations.