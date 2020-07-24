Seafarer Killed in Cargo Accident Near Trondheim

[Brief] On Monday, a seafarer was killed in an accident at the Trondheim Port Authority's facility in Orkanger, Norway during cargo operations.

According to local media, police were informed of the casualty at about 1345 hours Monday. The victim was declared dead 15 minutes later.

Trøndelag sheriff Tor Kristian Haugan told NRK that the seafarer was crushed during container loading operations on board a foreign-flagged vessel at the quay. The victim was a foreign national in his 20s.

An investigation into the cause of the casualty has begun, and the Norwegian Labor Inspection Authority and the Norwegian Maritime Directorate have been notified.

The vessel involved was a small geared container feeder operated by regional carrier North Sea Container Line (NCL). "Our main focus now is to take care of the people on board," NCL general manager Bente Hetland told Adressa.no.

As of Tuesday evening, the NCL Svelgen - one of the line's four vessels - was under way from Orkanger to Alesund, according to AIS tracking.

The port's equipment was not involved in the casualty, Trondheim's port director told local media, as the ship was handling its own cargo. The Orkanger harbor closed briefly so that police could conduct a forensic investigation.