Seafarer Injured in Russian Strike on Port of Chernomorsk

On Thursday, Russian forces attacked the port of Chornomorsk, Ukraine with a ballistic missile strike, destroying several containers. One crewmember from a nearby container ship was injured, according to development minister Oleksiy Kuleba.

The crewmember was evacuated and is receiving medical care, Kuleba said.

Three containers were damaged, and an oil spill occurred as a result, he added. The area has been boomed off to prevent pollution.

"This is another act of Russian terror against civilian port infrastructure, international trade and navigation safety. Russia deliberately attacks facilities that ensure exports, logistics and food security," Kuleba said. "Ukraine continues to ensure the operation of ports and fulfill its international obligations, despite constant attacks by the aggressor."

The strike is the latest in a series of tit-for-tat exchanges between Ukrainian and Russian forces. Ukraine has repeatedly attacked the tankers that call at Russia's Black Sea loading terminals, disrupting their operations, and it is widely suspected of a campaign to damage other Russia-linked vessels at far-flung locations abroad. It has also inflicted serious damage on Russia's Black Sea and Caspian Sea oil infrastructure. In retaliation, Russia has waged a campaign of missile strikes in and around Odesa, damaging merchant ships and impeding Ukraine's agricultural exports.

On January 9, a Russian strike killed a seafarer and injured another in attacks on two cargo ships, one at Chornomorsk and another under way in the Black Sea. Two more people were killed in a Russian attack on the Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi port complexes on January 7. Over the Christmas holidays, Russia conducted consecutive nightly attacks on Odesa's port, damaging administrative buildings, grain elevators and warehouses. Two vessels were reported damaged in the attacks, one of which was rendered unseaworthy.