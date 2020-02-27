Scotland’s Largest Agricultural Products Hub Fully Operational

By The Maritime Executive 02-27-2020 07:54:29

Scotland’s largest agricultural products hub is now fully operational at the Port of Rosyth.

The milestone was highlighted by the arrival of the Baltic Mantis bulk carrier and her load of over 30,000 tonnes of animal feed from Argentina.

As part of a long-term partnership with Forth Ports and Cefetra Ltd, the Fife port now handles an extensive range of agricultural products for the Scottish animal feed, food and drink and farming industries.

The Port of Rosyth has been deepened to provide a true deep-water port capable of taking vessels carrying up to 50,000 tonnes of cargo. Its existing storage facilities have been significantly extended with the addition of a new, 200,000 square foot purpose built agricultural products terminal, increasing the port’s storage capacity to around 100,000 tonnes. The terminal was built by Luddon Construction, and the port manages all the operations in the store. The port has also invested in a new Liebherr mobile harbor crane for bulk handling capability.

To further enhance the port’s bulk handling process, and to manage dust emissions, a new SAMSON ecological hopper is also now in place at the port. The eco hopper is the first of its kind in the U.K.

The port says its location and logistical links to the motorway network make it ideally suited to supply all areas of Scotland and Northern England. In addition, Rosyth, being near to continental Europe, has advantages in short sea freight.

Andrew Mackay, Managing Director at Cefetra Ltd, said: “We are very pleased with the new Rosyth agri-hub development. We would like to thank Forth Ports and their contractors Luddon, Liebherr and Samson for delivering these excellent purpose-built facilities. The agri-hub will increase the efficiency of our supply chains, allowing us to take advantage of scale and location, bringing additional benefits to our customers and to Scottish agriculture for the long term.”