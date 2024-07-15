San Francisco's H2-Powered Ferry Makes Long-Awaited Debut

A consortium of operators, agencies and technologists are formally launching the operations of the first hydrogen-powered ferry in the United States, the long-awaited Sea Change. It follows one year after the commercial debut of the world's first hydrogen fuel cell-powered ferry to begin service, the Norwegian car ferry MF Hydra.

Funded by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) and operated by San Francisco Bay Ferry, the Sea Change is the world’s first fully hydrogen-powered commercial passenger ferry. Starting July 19, it will begin a six-month trial period to demonstrate the technology in service (free of charge for passengers).

The ferry's hydrogen fuel cell powerplant only emits water vapor, a portion of which is condensed, remineralized and diverted to the passenger compartment's drinking fountain. Its operators describe it as "the only vessel in the world that is so clean, riders can drink the emissions."

Using 250 kilos of compressed hydrogen for fuel, Sea Change will carry up to 75 passengers at speeds of about 16 knots. She will serve on the Blue & Gold Fleet-operated San Francisco Bay Ferry network, which connects the downtown waterfront with Alameda, Oakland, Richmond and Vallejo. Sponsors and stakeholders include Chevron New Energies, United Airlines, vessel developer and owner Switch Maritime, industrial and defense conglomerate BAE Systems, catamaran designer Incat Crowther and shipbuilder All-American Marine.

Sea Change was delivered in August 2021, bunkered its first hydrogen in November 2021, with plans to enter service in the first quarter of 2022. Due in part to pandemic-related delays, she arrived in San Francisco one year later, in March 2023. However, it would be another 14 months before the vessel secured its COI from the U.S. Coast Guard; this was accomplished in May 2024 after a years-long process of engagement with the safety regulator.

The vessel's operating plans after the initial six-month trial period are not clear. Switch Maritime has launched a petition drive for the public to vote on whether they would like the Sea Change to continue to operate in San Francisco Bay going forward, instead of a diesel-powered ferry.