Samsung Heavy Industries Agrees to Build Amogy's Ammonia-Power Systems

Ammonia-power startup Amogy has reached an agreement with Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) to manufacture Amogy's systems in South Korea. The deal will see SHI set up a facility for production and testing, starting with the manufacture of the equipment for an ammonia distributed-power project in the city of Pohang-Si.

Amogy's system uses catalysts to split ammonia into nitrogen and hydrogen. The hydrogen is then used to power a fuel cell or a reciprocating engine. This takes advantage of the high energy density of ammonia, but without direct ammonia combustion, which comes with certain challenges related to fuel toxicity and emissions. It has been tested in drones, tractors, trucks, and a midsize tugboat.

The Pohang-Si city power generation project is a major step ahead in scale. With a consortium of Korean partners, Amogy plans to deliver a one-megawatt power generation system by next year, then scale up to 40 MW for commercial operations by 2029. The installation will pair Amogy's ammonia cracker with HD Hyundai's HX22 hydrogen powered engine.

Samsung is an investor in Amogy, and it signed a deal with the startup in 2024 to develop ammonia power systems for maritime applications. The new agreement expands the partnership by making SHI a contract manufacturer for Amogy's modules, which can be used for both shoreside and vessel applications.

“Samsung Heavy Industries has the world’s most advanced manufacturing and production capabilities, and partnership with them to manufacture our systems is a significant step forward for Amogy,” said Seonghoon Woo, CEO of Amogy. “With SHI’s expertise, we can ensure the quality, reliability, and scalability of our systems as we accelerate commercialization – advancing decarbonization across both land and sea.”