Salvors Refloat Grounded Drill Rig off the Coast of Tunisia

Tunisian salvors have refloated the drill rig Ocean Valiant, which drifted aground in the Bizerte region last year.

The 1988-built Ocean Valiant was previously owned by Diamond Offshore, and was decommissioned and slated for demolition in Turkey. In January 2025, Ocean Valiant was under tow by the AHTS SPM Neel Pratap 180 (ex name Maersk Tracer) in the Mediterranean, bound for its final destination, when the weather turned rough. In worsening surface conditions, the towline parted; the Tunisian Navy, Coast Guard, Office of Merchant Marine, local government and local port authority attempted to intervene and render assistance, but ultimately without success. The AHTS was unable to reestablish a tow, and the rig drifted onto Tunisia's rocky shoreline near the village of Al Houichette (roughly 37.3014 N, 9.5451 E).

An offshore oil platform being towed from Scotland to Turkey ran aground near a beach in Bizerte, northern Tunisia.



According to a National Guard official, the platform broke free from its towboat on Saturday night during severe weather. pic.twitter.com/QxjTbGueM3 — The Maritime (@themaritimenet) January 14, 2025

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An extended period of poor weather followed, preventing an immediate refloat attempt, but no injuries or pollution were reported. The operator said that SPM Neel Pratap 180 remained on scene after the grounding to "safeguard" the rig, and an investigation got under way. Salvors mobilized to the scene with Turkish anchor handlers in March 2025, but no further progress was reported.

This month, salvors continued the task of refloating and removing the Ocean Valiant after it had spent more than a year on the rocks. The operation succeeded at last on May 5, and the Ocean Valiant was freed to continue its final voyage, according to local outlet Tunisie Numerique.