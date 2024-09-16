Salvors Complete Emergency Tow for Burning Tanker Sounion

The burning Greek-owned tanker Sounion has been successfully towed to a safe location for the next phase of firefighting and salvage efforts, according to the EU maritime security mission for the Red Sea.

Sounion was attacked by Yemen's Houthi rebel group three times on August 21, disabling the engine and leaving the ship adrift. After the crew abandoned ship, Houthi fighters returned to plant explosive charges on deck, starting multiple small fires that have burned for weeks. Now that the vessel has been towed to a safe location, the salvage team can carry out the hazardous but essential task of extinguishing the fires and reducing the risk of a catastrophic oil spill.

"The completion of this phase of the salvage operation is the result of a comprehensive approach and close cooperation between all stakeholders committed to prevent an environmental disaster affecting the whole region," said EUNAVFOR Aspides, the EU naval partnership for Red Sea security.

Houthi leaders pledged not to attack the Western salvors, given the regional benefits of a successful salvage and the high risk to Yemeni coastal communities in the event of a spill. As a precautionary measure, the salvage tow proceeded under heavy escort from EUNAVFOR's partner navies.

The salvage tug has been identified as the AHTS Aigaion Pelagos, owned by Greek firm Megatugs Salvage & Towing. The tug has a bollard pull of 120 tonnes and is designed for rig repositioning, anchor handling and firefighting. As is common practice in the region, the vessel's AIS transceiver appears to have ceased transmitting upon entering the southern Red Sea.