Salvage Tow Begins for Maersk Ship After Three Weeks Adrift in the Atlantic



Maersk is confirming that an ocean-going salvage tug reached the disabled containership Maersk Sana on May 16 and that a salvage tow is commencing. The 102,000 dwt containership (8,450 TEU) was reported by Maersk to be “safely adrift at sea” near Bermuda since being disabled on April 28.

In a brief statement, a company spokesperson said that a “tugboat arrived at the location of the Sana and is in the process of towing her to a port of refuge in the Bahamas, with an expected arrival in the last week of May. Our monitoring teams continue to track weather developments and operational progress to ensure safe and efficient handling throughout this operation.”

AIS signals show the Sea1 Ruby (3,800 dwt) reached the containership. Earlier reports said the vessel would be bringing technicians and parts. Registered in Norway, the anchor handler is operated by Sea1 Offshore, the former Siem Offshore, which changed its corporate identity in 2024. Built in 2010, Sea1 reports the vessel has 28,000 BPH and a bollard pull capability of 310 tons.

The vessel’s AIS signal shows that it is bound for Freeport in the Bahamas, a tow of approximately 900 nautical miles, which at 5 knots would take seven days. The vessel made a stop in Ponta Delgada in the Azores before reaching the Maersk Sana.

Maersk previously said that it had selected a tug from Europe as “we wanted to employ a ‘first time right’ approach,” said the spokesperson. “We had to find the right tug for this operation, not necessarily the closest tug.”

Unconfirmed reports said the vessel experienced an explosion and fire in its engine room after departing the U.S. bound for Singapore. Maersk emphasized that while the vessel was drifting, it had power and the ability to use side thrusters for maneuvering. However, it was 75 nautical miles from Bermuda.

Three crewmembers were injured during the incident with one receiving First Aid on the ship. The other two were transferred to another Maersk vessel and later evacuated to Bermuda. One was treated and released in Bermuda while the third was later airlifted to the United States for further medical treatment. Maersk reports this crewmember remains in a hospital “in stable but critical condition and is receiving the best possible care.”

Maersk has committed to investigating the incident.

