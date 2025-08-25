Mediterranean NGO Reports Libya Shot and Damaged its Rescue Boat

The NGO SOS Mediterranee released details on an encounter in the Mediterranean on Sunday, August 24, in which it says the Libyan Coast Guard opened fire on its ship and continued to attack the ship for up to 20 minutes. The group released pictures showing shattered bridge windows among other damage, which it reports the Libyans inflicted on the small rescue boat Ocean Viking.

SOS Mediterranee has been operating the Ocean Viking, a former North Sea supply vessel for the oil and gas industry, since 2019 under charter from the International Red Cross. Built in 1986 and now registered in Norway, the ship was outfitted with three rigid rescue boats and a medical facility.

The group reports it made two rescues on August 23, taking aboard 47 people, including nine unaccompanied minors, who it says are mostly from war-torn Somalia. The Italians had ordered the Ocean Viking to head to Marina di Carrara, a 700 nautical mile trip that would have required 3.5 days, but they received permission to remain in the Mediterranean searching for a third boat with migrants.

The Ocean Viking, they report, was 40 nautical miles north of the Libyan coast when they were confronted by a patrol boat on Sunday afternoon. According to their account of the situation, the Libyans first demanded that the vessel leave the area and head north immediately. They said the instructions were radioed in English and Arabic.

Without warning or an ultimatum, SOS Mediterranee reports that two soldiers aboard the Libyan boat began shooting at the Ocean Viking. They are claiming the patrol boat circled the vessel, shooting for up to 20 minutes. Four windows on the bridge were broken, multiple antennas were destroyed, and several bullets struck and damaged the three fast rescue boats, along with other equipment. None of the migrants or crew were injured.

The Ocean Viking issued a mayday and called NATO’s Operation Sea Guardian. They report that they were told an Italian navy ship was the closest NATO asset, but it did not return calls. The captain of the Ocean Viking started his vessel for Syracuse, Italy, but the authorities later ordered them to sail to Augusta.

SOS Mediterranee is demanding a full investigation into the incident. It is also pointing out that the vessel that attacked them was one of two patrol boats Italy gifted to Libya in June 2023.

There have been similar incidents in the past with the Libyan Coast Guard and the rescue vessels. This one, however, was more aggressive and longer. The group says its volunteers and the survivors were clearly threatened and felt in serious danger.

