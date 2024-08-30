Salvage Plan Prepared as Greece Warns of Oil Leak from Sounion

The salvage plan is being prepared with a salvage team organized as they race against time to prevent an environmental disaster in the Red Sea from the burning Greek tanker Sounion. After contradictory statements and images from the various authorities regarding a possible leak, Greece submitted an urgent notice to the International Maritime Organization late on Thursday, August 29.

“According to a satellite image obtained evening hours of 29 August 2024 by the Satellite Services of European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA), a potential spill of about 2.2 nautical miles length has been detected. The position of the oil spill matches with the location of the ship,” said the urgent notice from the Director General for Shipping of Greece.

The vessel is loaded with 150,000 tons of crude oil and the fires started by the Houthi appear to be spreading to additional tanks based on the images. However, there has been some speculation that the first oil leaks might be from the bunkers and the damaged engine room of the vessel. The Houthis’ video showed several holes above the waterline in the hull from the series of attacks.

Maxar Satellite Image from Aug 29th: The tanker Sounion, which was attacked by the Houthis in the Red Sea, has begun leaking oil. pic.twitter.com/eImeHNL8Eh — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) August 30, 2024

The Dutch company Boskalis confirmed that it “has been asked to help salvage the tanker Sounion,” according to a report in the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf . A spokesperson for Boskalis said that SMIT is capable of carrying out such a salvage but noted the dangers from the Houthi attacks and unrest in the region. In addition to the fires that were set in the tanks, there are fears that there could be additional explosives on the Sounion.

Boskalis’s SMIT salvage group undertook the operation aboard the FSO Safer in the same region before the hostilities. They successfully transferred the oil to a new tanker and cleaned the FSO Safer in preparation for its removal for scrapping. The UN operation however was not completed because of a need for additional funds and the start of the attacks by the Houthis in November 2023.

Salvage teams are expected to approach the Sounion and begin a survey to confirm the plan which would either focus on a ship-to-ship transfer or attempting to move the tanker. Reuters is quoting unnamed sources saying the first efforts could begin over the weekend.

“Greece urges all nations and all actors involved to assist in preventing the environmental hazard and resolving the situation the soonest possible,” says the statement attributed to Rear Admiral H.C.G. Lagadianos Nikolaos.

Greek Foreign Minister Georgios Gerapetritis told reporters that he spoke with the Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister and that they were coordinating efforts. Bloomberg is reporting that Saudi Arabia would oversee the transfer of the oil while both Bloomberg and Reuters are saying the tanker will be moved to Djibouti.

