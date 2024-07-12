Salvage Crews Wait for Heavy Weather to Subside to Board Grounded Bulker

Salvage teams working to prevent an oil leak and pollution from the grounded Ultrabulk vessel Ultra Galaxy are waiting for South Africa’s bad weather to subside. The vessel grounded late on Tuesday in a remote area of the western coast which the South African Maritime Authority (SAMSA) describes as a rocky landscape with stretches of soft sandy beaches.

Two salvage tugs are reported to now be standing by at the position north of Cape Town. The vessel was approximately 60 nautical miles west of Doring Bay when it took on a severe list forcing the 18 crewmembers to abandon ship in a life raft. They were rescued uninjured by a fishing boat but the 13,800 dwt bulker was driven ashore by the heavy seas and strong winds.

“Expert salvage teams are now on site conducting a survey of the surrounding areas and the vessel,” SAMSA reported. “All efforts are currently focused on preparing equipment that will allow salvors to access the vessel once the heavy weather subsides.”

The vessel was carrying a cargo of fertilizer in bags. Also aboard are low-sulfur fuel and hydraulic oil. Transfleet World Management which is responsible for the vessel stressed in a statement that there have been no initial reports of pollution. As a precaution, they said, oil spill response equipment and assets have been mobilized.

Resources staged near the beach with Ultra Galaxy visible in the background (SAMSA)

SAMSA reports that while they are waiting for a break in the weather efforts are already underway to retrieve any debris washing ashore. Warnings have also been issued to mariners. Teams however are having to deal with bitter cold temperatures and wet and windy conditions. Last weekend, there were reports of snow in parts of South Africa while the Cape Town area was buttered by high winds and torrential rains.

Forecasts have warned of additional storms expected to hit the region. The first break in the weather was being predicted for next week.

In the meantime, Transnet has reported that limited port operations were restored at some of the country’s key seaports. Vessels had been windbound on dock but by Thursday they were reporting operations at Port Elizabeth, Saldanha Bay, and Cape Town had been at least partially restored. They were expecting to resume additional operations in the Western Cape region.